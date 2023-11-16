Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Declines By 9.6%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dyadic International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

