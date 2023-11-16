Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increases By 10.2%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ExlService stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

