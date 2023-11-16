Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Grows By 10.2%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 771,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

