Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreases By 9.7%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.