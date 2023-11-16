Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreases By 9.7%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
