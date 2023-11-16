Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Grows By 10.2%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. KB Home has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KB Home by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in KB Home by 100.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KB Home by 844.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

