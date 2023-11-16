Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 2,798 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 588,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

