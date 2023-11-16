Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.