Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Standex International worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Standex International by 205.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,425 shares of company stock worth $1,095,857 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Stock Down 3.0 %

SXI stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $168.81.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

