Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.75.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$96.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.42. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$63.38 and a 1 year high of C$99.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

