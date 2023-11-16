Steve Murray Purchases 958 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519.54 ($3,094.12).

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.29) on Thursday. Chesnara plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.70 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -788.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.60.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 8.36 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

