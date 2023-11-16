StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 2,068,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,061,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

