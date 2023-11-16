Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Talos Energy worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 790.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

