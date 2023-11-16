Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.79, but opened at $126.08. Target shares last traded at $130.28, with a volume of 9,928,269 shares.

The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 17.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

