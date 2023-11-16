Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,226 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.45.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $373.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

