Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,052,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 6,934,640 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $7.66.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 430.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 491,041 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

