Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $146,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $355,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.41%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

