TeraGo Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of TGO opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.49 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%.

In other news, insider Cymbria Corporation bought 700,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$854,506.30. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

