Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Textron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

