TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
