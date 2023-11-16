The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

