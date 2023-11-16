Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Trading 6.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 457,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,366,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Specifically, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $382,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.