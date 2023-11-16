TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,073 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of TRTX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a current ratio of 88.22. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $471.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.98.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRTX

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.