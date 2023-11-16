Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c- rating. The stock traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 88248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.