Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $54.04 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $373.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

