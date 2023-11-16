Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.39. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 1,009,168 shares traded.

The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,098.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

