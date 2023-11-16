Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Vontier worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

