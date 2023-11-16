Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $369.67 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $373.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

