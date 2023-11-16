Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

