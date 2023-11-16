Wedbush Comments on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.77) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.