Wedbush Comments on On Holding AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONON. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.02.

ON stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. ON has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

