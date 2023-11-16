Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.71% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

