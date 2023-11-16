Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

WPM stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

