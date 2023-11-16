Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Matthew Briers Sells 427,706 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,624,182.00).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.20), for a total transaction of £211,635.76 ($259,899.01).

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 716.60 ($8.80) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 681.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 654.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,514.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Wise plc has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 778.80 ($9.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

