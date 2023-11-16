W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

WTI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $549.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

