Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Xencor worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

