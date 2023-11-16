Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.36.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
XYL opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
