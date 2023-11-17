21,017 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $366,568 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

