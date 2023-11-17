463 Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 662.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

