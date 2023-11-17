Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

