Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,294,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,949,168,000 after buying an additional 8,056,416 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 789,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,883,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

