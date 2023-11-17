Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Humacyte by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Humacyte by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 602,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $2,042,281.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,767,964.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.