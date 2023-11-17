Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $78,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 362,810 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

