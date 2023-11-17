Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.