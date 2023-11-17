Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

