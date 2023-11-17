Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

