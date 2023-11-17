American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of American Assets Trust worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

