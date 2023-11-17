American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,183 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 16.5% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 612,117 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.79 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,224,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.