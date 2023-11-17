American International Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $157.14 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

