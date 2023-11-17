American International Group Inc. Acquires 6,816 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,957,917 shares of company stock worth $166,189,735. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

