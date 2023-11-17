American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $48,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,144.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $48,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,144.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,482 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $70.82 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.